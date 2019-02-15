 Tedesco ban reduced to six matches
Advert
Friday, February 15, 2019, 12:27 by Valhmor Camilleri

Tedesco ban reduced to six matches

Giovanni Tedesco will return on the Ħamrun bench against Qormi next month.

Giovanni Tedesco will return on the Ħamrun bench against Qormi next month.

Ħamrun Spartans coach Giovanni Tedesco had his ten-match suspension reduced to six games after his appeal infront of the Appeals Board this week.

The Italian mentor had been handed a harsh ten match ban by the MFA Disciplinary Commissioner after he was reported by referee Glen Tonna following his team's FA Trophy defeat to Birkirkara last month.

Tedesco was cited by the referee for making disparaging comments at the end of a hard-fought match that was full of controversial incidents.

The Appeals Board decided to bring down his suspension to six matches which means that Tedesco can now return to the Ħamrun bench in a months' time when the Spartans take on Qormi on March 29.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Senglea Athletic vice-president Casha passes away, aged 48

  2. Man. United confirm huge Mourinho pay-off

  3. Son shines as Spurs power surge rocks Dortmund

  4. Watch: Real Madrid edge past Ajax with late goal

  5. West Ham's Rice picks England over Ireland for international future

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed