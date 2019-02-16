Maccoppi makes winning start

Frank Temile of Sliema Wanderers attempts a cross despite being tackled by Tarxien Rainbows' Luke Grech. Photo: Jonathan Borg

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Nilsson 80

SLIEMA WANDERERS 2

Pani 30

Scerri 52

Sliema Wanderers' new coach Stefano Maccoppi inspired his side to victory.

The opening exchanges were balanced, although Tarxien Rainbiws, with Jens Wemmer and Matthew Spiteri working hard to gain a foothold in midfield, were the more adventurous side.

Ricardo Faria showed tremendous skill on the left flank to beat his marker but he found no takers as his effort crossed the face of goal.

Sliema made a succession of unforced errors as they struggled to keep possession.

All this changed on the half hour mark. Ryan Fenech was the provider with a swerving cross and Claudio Pani stole in the far post to hit the ball behind Dorian Bugeja, the Tarxien goalkeeper.

Marzouk’s dazzling skills were in abundant evidence soon after restart as his polished footwork ran the Tarxien defence ragged before letting fly a rising shot which finished just over the bar.

Sliema increased their advantage on 53 minutes. Ignacio Varela threw the Tarxien defence off balance with another solo run on the left before unleashing a fierce drive with the ball hitting the underside of the back and dropping to Scerri who prodded home.

Sliema dropped their guard as the end of the match loomed and Tarxien capitalised to pull one back. Nilsson was on the end of a calibrated cross from Wemmer who headed the ball home.

But Tarxien’s comeback was cut short when referee Ishmael Barbara fetched for his red card to dismiss Spiteri after ruling that the Rainbows midfielder challenge on Frank Temile warranted a second booking.

Sliema Wanderers' Claudio Pani was named BOV Player of the Match.