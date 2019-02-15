What happened on...

10 years ago - The sunday Times

Sunday, February 15, 2009

Soldier’s family demand answers

The family of the soldier who was submerged for 10 minutes during a military exercise at Chadwick Lakes before being discovered by his colleagues are still in dark over what happened to the 19-year-old. Matthew Psaila’s critical condition took a turn for the worse last night, as his family kept vigil by his bedside at Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit, tormented by questions that nobody has so far answered.

Neither the army nor the Office of the Prime Minister was in a position to say if Private Psaila’s commanding officer was aware he could not swim, or whether he was last in line as the soldiers trudged through the lake against the current on a cold winter’s day.

Labour makes €7.2 million State funding proposal

Labour is proposing that political parties receive an annual contribution from the State of €5 for each vote obtained at the last general election – a move that would cost the taxpayer €7.2 million over five years.

The PL is also insisting that political parties should disclose the identity of those making donations and has proposed that the Auditor General audits the accounts of both parties.

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, February 15, 1994

Fined Lm1,000 for causing passenger’s death

A motorist who was yesterday found responsible for the death of a passenger in the car he was driving two years ago was fined Lm1,000 by Magistrate Antonio Mizzi.

Carmelo Farrugia, 26, of Qormi, was charged with having, on March 17, 1992 caused the death of Sherienne Mallia, 20 of Siġġiewi, by dangerous and reckless driving, and with having driven a car at an excessive speed.

Music marathon for charity

Musicians and music lovers were rocking around the clock last night at a 100-hour charity music marathon at BJ’s nightclub in Paceville. Money started flowing in as John Lennon’s Imagine sung by William Mangion, kicked off the fourth marathon event at the club.

Some 100 musicians and singers will be taking part in the event in aid of the Eden Foundation.

Motorcyclist injured

An unlicensed motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Tarxien Road, Gudja, yesterday afternoon. The car was driven by Anthony Mangion, 53 of Gudja. The 17-year-old youth was not in danger of dying.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, February 15, 1969

Yacht owner sued for £11,168

Joseph Carabott on behalf of the Malta Drydocks Corporation has sued the curators of Terence Seward Jones, at present absent from the island, for the amount of £11,168 16s.

The sum relates to the balance claimed to be due by defendant Seward Jones for expenses of repairs, maintenance and furnishing of his motor yach Leprechaun and for the “slip dues” and “slip rent” connected with the above works.

Educational system for bus conductors proposed

The Port and Industries Section of the General Workers’ Union is pressing the government to introduce a system of educating bus conductors and ticket inspectors to prepare them for their duties.

Mr A. Caruana, secretary of the section said that now that the General Transport Wages Council was still awaiting the Minister’s signature for its proposals to come into operation, the Section felt that a better transport service should be available to the public.

He added that bus conductors and ticket inspectors should have a certain standard of education before they are employed.