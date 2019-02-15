 Moral and ecological significance of Laudato Si’
Friday, February 15, 2019, 09:12

Moral and ecological significance of Laudato Si’

A public lecture on the rights, freedoms and responsibilities towards the environment in light of Pope Francis’ encyclical on ecology, Laudato Si', is being held on Friday, February 15 at 7pm at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, and on Saturday, February 16 at 9am at the Sacred Heart Seminary in Victoria.

The lecture, entitled ‘Owners or guardians? Moral and ecological significance of Laudato Si'’ is organised by the Church’s Interdiocesan Environment Commission and will be delivered by Prof. José Carlos De Miranda from the Catholic University of Portugal and the Centre of Philosophy of the University of Lisbon.

The public is invited to attend.

