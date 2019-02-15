GO concludes IPO of BMIT Technologies

BMIT Technologies plc, a subsidiary of GO plc, will be formally listed on the Malta Stock Exchange.

In a company announcement issued earlier this week, GO confirmed that the initial public offering (IPO) was over-subscribed 30.8 million shares.

Institutional and general investors subscribed to close to 99 million shares valued at around €49 million.

“We are truly humbled by the unwavering support and confidence shown in the company. The response to this offering was as overwhelming as it was encouraging, and an affirmation of our ongoing commitment to ensure that our investments bring more value to all stakeholders, in particular our shareholders,” said GO CEO Nikhil Patil said.

The allocation policy is available for viewing at www.go.com.mt, under the investor section.

BMIT Technologies plc will commence trading on the regulated main market of the exchange on Monday, under the BMIT ticker symbol.