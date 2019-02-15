Trump to declare 'national emergency' to fund Mexico border wall

mmigrant rights leaders and clergy hold a "Walls Kill" die-in to protest against the building of the wall on the border with Mexico, outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California.

The White House confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency in an attempt to bypass Congress and get more funding for his Mexico border wall project.

Trump will also sign off on a congressional bill that would authorize a much smaller amount of wall money than the president had been demanding.

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action -- including a national emergency -- to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.