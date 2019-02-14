 Netanyahu says Warsaw talks with Arab states 'a turning point'
Thursday, February 14, 2019, 09:03 by AFP

Netanyahu says Warsaw talks with Arab states 'a turning point'

Prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva are pictured during the conference on Peace and Security in the Middle East in Warsaw.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Thursday as historic a meeting in Warsaw where he is joining Arab foreign ministers to discuss shared hostility to Iran.

The opening dinner Wednesday night of the two-day, US-organised conference marked "a historical turning point," Netanyahu told reporters.

"In a room of some 60 foreign ministers representative of dozens of governments, an Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of the leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity and unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime," he said.

