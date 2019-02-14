 Pickpocket jailed for 28 months
Advert
Thursday, February 14, 2019, 16:47 by Edwina Brincat

Pickpocket jailed for 28 months

He used a stolen bank card to draw 'considerable sum' from bank's ATM

File photo.

File photo.

A man who admitted to a string of pickpocketing offences and to using a bank card to withdraw a 'considerable sum' from an ATM has been handed a 28-month jail term.

Razvan Aurel Stefan, 38 of Romania, was accused of stealing a woman’s wallet on New Year’s Eve, making off with cash and credit cards which were later used to withdraw a ‘considerable sum of money.’

He was further charged with the misuse of passcodes as well as with committing a string of similar offences in different localities.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima declared the accused guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to a 28-month jail term.

Another self-confessed pickpocket, Andrei Dinica, 47, was handed a six-month jail term suspended for one year and was ordered to reimburse his victims.

The man had admitted to having stolen a woman’s wallet containing €175 and bank cards from a bus passenger on December 29 last year. That same day, he had then proceeded to withdraw €200 from the victim’s bank account.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.

Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. BOV goes dark after hackers go after €13m

  2. Revealed: Tuna tycoon and Malta fisheries 'boss' phone calls

  3. Promotion of suspended fisheries director ordered by OPM

  4. Bank of Valletta resumes operations after major cyber attack

  5. Watch: BOV hackers' €13m in transactions 'being reversed' - Muscat

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed