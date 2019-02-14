Bank of Valletta resumes operations

Payments to third parties is the only service not yet activated.

Bank of Valletta said on Thursday it had resumed a number of its services during the night.

The bank shut down all its operations on Wednesday morning after hackers broke into its systems and moved €13 million into foreign accounts.

The resumption of services follows rigorous overnight testing of the bank’s IT systems which were successful.

Customers may now once again make use of BOV services through the bank’s branch network across Malta and Gozo, ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking and by making use of their BOV cards when effecting purchases.

Payments to third parties is currently the only service not yet activated.

The bank again reassured clients that customer deposits and customer accounts were in no way affected by the attack.

“This unfortunate incident proved that the contingency plans in place and the preventive measures taken by Bank of Valletta were appropriate and that these measures safeguarded the bank, its customers and stakeholders.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Wednesday that four fraudulent international transactions had been made by hackers at Bank of Valletta, transferring €13m to banks in four countries. The funds had been traced and the process has started for the transactions to be reversed.

Bank of Valletta thanked customers, the public and the media for their patience and support and apologised for the inconvenience the incident may have caused.

It also thanked its staff and external security consultants who worked relentlessly during the night to identify and resolve the situation, to the authorities and all those who in any way supported the bank during this incident.

It reminded customers to be wary of requests for their personal or account details saying it would never ask for customer details through any channel such as social media, emails or telephone.

Should there be any such requests, customers should contact the bank’s customer service centre on +356 21312020.