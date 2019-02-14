What happened on... February 14

10 years ago - The Times

Saturday, February 14, 2009

Young soldier critically injured during training

A 19-year-old soldier is fighting for his life after almost drowning during military training at Chadwick Lakes yesterday morning.

Private Matthew Psaila was walking against the current through the lakes with colleagues when he suddenly went under the water, which was quite deep following the heavy rains of the past days.

The authorities said it was still unclear why he went under and remained in the dirty water. His family said the young soldier could not swim.

The family said colleagues did not realise he had fallen into the water until they emerged at the other side of the bridge they were walking under about 10 minutes later, by which time he had lost consciousness.

Scores of footprints, probably caused by his colleagues’ heavy boots, could still be noticed imprinted in the mud yesterday afternoon and the broken plants on both sides of the bridge are witness to a flurry of activity as they ran back to find their fellow soldier among the discarded plastic bottles and aluminium cans.

Once they brought him onto the bank, they immediately called for assistance and he was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition and in intensive care.

25 years ago - The Times

Monday, February 14, 1994

PM on local councils’ role

The Prime Minister yesterday appealed to anyone having information on the persons guilty of recent acts of vandalism to pass on such information to the authorities.

“These criminal vandals need to be revealed,” he stressed when referring to trees pulled down at San Pawl tal-Qlejja near Mosta and the daubing with paint of the monument in Gozo recalling the Pope’s visit. The police and the army have strengthened surveillance and no less than 300 night roadblocks were mounted in January, Dr Fenech Adami said.

He was taking part in a dialogue meeting on the role and functions of local councils. The prime minister said local councils were a means to keep the government on its toes and could serve as effective pressure groups.

Be nice to tourists, police told

Traffic police have been urged to be nicer to tourists as part of the drive to promote tourism.

The directive was revealed by assistant police commissioner Joseph Psaila at the Rent-A-Car Association’s annual general meeting in Ta’ Xbiex. “The traffic police have been told that, where possible, they should give tourists a warning and not issue them with tickets.”

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, February 14, 1969

Call for more scout leaders

Mr A. C. Azzopardi, hon secretary of the Boy Scout Association, at the annual general meeting presided over by the Chief Scout, Sir Maurice Dorman, emphasised that training was a very important aspect of scouting.

“In the last few years we have been harping on the scope we have for improvement in the training field,” said Mr Azzopardi. He was pleased to report that 1968 “saw a great improvement in our training and I feel we can safely say we are now well on our way to achieving our goal”. He added that valuable assistance had been forthcoming from the British Scouts Association and the World Bureau.

Malta in German press

The Malta Government Tourist Board said yesterday that Malta is currently being featured in various sections of the West German Press as the new Mediterranean tourist resort.

This publicity is being supported by an advertising campaign launched by the board in leading German papers and magazines and encouraged by tour operators who are for the first time including the island in their all-inclusive holidays. A spokesman said the immediate result of this campaign is the increasing number of enquiries from West Germany.