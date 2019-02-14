GO share price climbs to new multi-year high

The MSE Equity Price Index erased Wednesday's decline as it rebounded by 0.35% to 4,491.425 points. Five equities trended higher including IHI and GO. On the other hand, only BOV finished in negative territory.

Aggregate volumes dropped markedly to just under €0.1 million from €0.6 million on Wednesday.

Positive sentiment towards GO plc persisted further as the equity added 0.9% to the €4.36 level (the highest since August 2006) on a total of 4,651 shares. GO will be publishing its 2018 financial statements on 8 March.

Also among the large companies, International Hotel Investments plc surged 3.2% to regain the €0.65 level across 69,679 shares.



A single deal of just 2,500 shares lifted the equity of MaltaPost plc 2.4% higher to €1.28.

In the property segment, Tigné Mall plc advanced 2.2% to the €0.95 level across 26,000 shares while MIDI plc climbed 1.6% to the €0.65 albeit on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in Bank of Valletta plc which eased by 0.8% to €1.27. On Thursday, the bank issued an announcement related to the cyber-attack it experienced yesterday. BOV reiterated that it has now resumed most of its operations and assured once again that customer deposits and customer accounts were in no way affected by the cyber-attack.

The RF MGS Index registered its sharpest daily uplift in over two weeks as it added 0.12% to 1,104.492 points. Sovereign bond yields in the eurozone trended steeply lower amid disappointing economic data from Germany. Meanwhile, speculation circulated across international media that the US President might extend the deadline for the current trade negotiations with China.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.