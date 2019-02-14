Global marketing leaders in Malta to discuss social media

Ania Jakubowskii, former GM at Coca-Cola in Poland, will address Marketing Kingdom Malta on March 1.

Global marketing leaders from Facebook, Hotels.com, SAP, Bacardi, Unilever and Airbus will be in Malta on March 1 to discuss the latest global trends in marketing and social media at Marketing Kingdom Malta, a unique opportunity one-day event at the InterContinental Hotel, St Julian’s. The future of marketing, personalised marketing, content, marketing research in a connected world and brand loyalty are among the very relevant and contemporary topics that will be tackled by marketers attending the event.

Noha Bashir, EMEA team lead, blueprint training at Facebook, will open the event with a keynote address on Facebook and Instagram best video practices.

Ania Jakubowski, former general manager at Coca-Cola in Poland, will close the event with a talk on the importance of innovation and leadership in today’s marketing industry.

“If you don't experiment, you will not move forward. In order to find new approaches, new opportunities for tomorrow, you need to explore today, and yes, that means that some – if not many – of those ideas could fail at first try,” Jakubowski said. “But you will learn what works and what doesn’t, fine tune, and explore further. You will need to decide what the right percentage is – a suggestion that 10 per cent of your budget is invested in exploring ways to continue to grow your brands or business for tomorrow, particularly given the fast pace of technology, communication in today's hyper-connected world.”

Marketing Kingdom Malta is organised by P World and supported by marketing communications agency BPC as communications partner. It follows the success of the Global PR Summit and the Global HR Summit in Malta.