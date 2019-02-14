 Public zip-line, abseiling event
Advert
Thursday, February 14, 2019, 08:41

Public zip-line, abseiling event

Photos: MC Adventure

Photos: MC Adventure

Do you have a sense of adventure? If so, then this Saturday head to Miġra l-Ferħa for a series of public zip-line, abseiling and climbing events bet­ween 10am and 1pm. The events are organised by MC Adventure. Each activity costs €15, or €40 for all three events per person. The slack-line is free for all to enjoy. It is important that participants wear trainers or walking shoes, as well as shorts or sports bottoms.

For further information e-mail events@mcadventure.com.mt.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Theatre spectacular of Cats

  2. Acrobat gets stage adaptation

  3. This week at the cinema - February 13, 2019

  4. A timeless embrace

  5. My funny Valentine

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed