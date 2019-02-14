Public zip-line, abseiling event
Do you have a sense of adventure? If so, then this Saturday head to Miġra l-Ferħa for a series of public zip-line, abseiling and climbing events between 10am and 1pm. The events are organised by MC Adventure. Each activity costs €15, or €40 for all three events per person. The slack-line is free for all to enjoy. It is important that participants wear trainers or walking shoes, as well as shorts or sports bottoms.
For further information e-mail events@mcadventure.com.mt.