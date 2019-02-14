Kids dig out circuits

Circuits are usually left unnoticed throughout the layman’s day yet they’re hidden in very plain sight. Circuits are everywhere, whether phones, washing machines or even in our own bodies.

And Kids Dig Science wants to teach children the how, why and where of circuits at Spazju Kreattiv on Friday between 3 and 7pm. Combining theory with practice, children will be allowed to experiment with circuits in a safe and exciting way. Kids Dig Science brings together education and fun, prompting the curiosity of young audiences in the most entertaining fashion. Events are meant to educate children by breaking down scientific concepts into bite-sized pieces of information. Displayed in fun ways the children can relate to, they will be left engaged and giggly throughout the event.

Kids Dig Science features events where scientific concepts are presented to children above the age of six. For bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org.