Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 12:00

Watch: Joseph Calleja on Valletta 2018, charity and his critics

The Maltese tenor has had a challenging year

Joseph Calleja is Malta's most famous cultural export, and yet he was nowhere to be seen during Valletta's year as European Capital of Culture. 

In a Times Talk interview to be published on Wednesday, the Maltese tenor looks back on a year which saw him come in for virulent criticism from protesters angered by his presence at a Henley & Partners gig, remain on the fringes of Valletta 2018 but also celebrate the growing success of his foundation's charitable work. 

Watch the full interview on Wednesday morning.

