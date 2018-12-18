Watch: Nexia BT's Karl Cini refuses to comment about 17 Black

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Nexia BT's designated money-laundering reporting officer, Karl Cini, on Tuesday refused to answer questions about the Dubai company 17 Black.

Spotted leaving an FIAU training event about anti-money laundering procedures, Mr Cini declined to answer any questions.

It was Mr Cini who in December 2015 sent an e-mail to Mossack Fonseca in Panama, informing them that 17 Black would pay up to $2 million to offshore companies owned by the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and Minister Konrad Mizzi.

The companies, Tillgate and Hearnville, were set up through Mossack Fonseca by Nexia BT.

While Mr Schembri said he had “draft business plans” with 17 Black, Dr Mizzi claimed he has no link with the company.

A joint investigation by the Times of Malta and Reuters revealed 17 Black is owned by power station investor Yorgen Fenech.

Mr Cini on Tuesday refused to say where he got the name 17 Black from, and who told him to list it in the December 2015 e-mail.

A leaked report by the FIAU said Mr Cini “withheld” information from it during the course of its Panama Papers investigations.

No known actions has been taken against Nexia BT, although Mr Cini was called in for police questioning this summer in relations to the Egrant inquiry.

Mr Cini and Nexia BT deny any wrongdoing.