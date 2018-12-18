Victim-blaming could stoke domestic violence

If we do not challenge victim-blaming and the myth that abuse on women is sometimes acceptable, domestic violence numbers will continue to increase, social workers are warning.

Welcoming developments aimed at improving the quality of life of vulnerable women, the Maltese Association of Social Workers (MASW) sadly noted that the measures did not seem to be lessening the problem.

Current legislation encourages bringing gender-based and domestic violence cases to the attention of the authorities and tackling them – whether through the provision of support, protection or punitive action.

However, at the same time the increase in the number of cases indicated that our society was far from adopting a ‘zero tolerance to violence’ approach, social workers said.

The comments come at the end of a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence which came to an end last week.

Currently, the Domestic Violence Service within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and NGOs deal with five or six new cases a day.

Gender-based and domestic violence continued to make headlines, sometimes through awareness campaigns but unfortunately, at other times, new cases reminded us that this scourge is still alive and present within society, the MASW said.

The association acknowledged that there could be several reasons behind the difficulties in eradicating this kind of violence.

Unless these beliefs are attacked on all fronts, statistics will continue to increase, despite investments in the area

“However, it also holds that underlying all these reasons is the belief that somehow, abuse of women is not always condemnable and even acceptable in some circumstances - the belief that women, in some way, contribute to their own abuse.

“The association is convinced that unless these beliefs are attacked on all fronts, gender-based and domestic violence statistics will continue to increase, despite investments in the area.”

It called on all stakeholders to join social workers in the fight for gender equality, respect in all relationships, allocating perpetrators with responsibility for their wrong-doing and court sentences that reflected an awareness of the power dynamics in abusive and violent relationships.

The fight included avoidance of victim-blaming attitudes and discourse, responsible media reporting that was sensitive towards affected families and collaboration between all stakeholders in the provision of holistic services.

It added that improved services led to increased awareness and, consequently, to an increase in cases, putting more pressure on front-liners, with social workers at the forefront.

In this vein it called for more human resources and greater support for workers battling this societal scourge.