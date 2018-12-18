Advert
Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Undeclared cash found on foreign passengers

Cash was concealed in envelopes in luggage

Members of the Customs' recently-launched Anti-Money Laundering Team have once again found undeclared cash during routine operations at Malta International Airport.

Two Egyptian nationals were carrying €21,570 stashed in several envelopes concealed in their luggage, which they claimed was their colleagues' salaries.

The passengers were leaving Malta, en route to Egypt via Istanbul, on Monday.

The two passengers were placed under arrest by the Police Economic Crimes Unit pending investigation. Both passengers are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

According to European law, a passenger carrying more than €10,000 in cash is obliged to declare them to Customs before traveling. Failure to do so results in arrest, a hefty fine, and the seizure of the undeclared cash.

This law is aimed at targeting money laundering, and similar laws have been adopted across the world.

The Customs Department has invested heavily in targeting undeclared cash over the past two years, resulting in a spike in cases recorded lately.

