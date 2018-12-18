Two accused of involvement in foiled Żabbar hold-up

The Crystal Palace confectionery in Zabbar, where a hold-up was foiled.

Two men who allegedly acted as a look-out and as a get-away driver in a Żabbar hold-up last month have been remanded in custody after being arraigned on Tuesday and accused of conspiracy to commit the crime.

The hold-up, at the Crystal Palace confectionery, was foiled when the shopkeeper resisted the sole intruder armed with a revolver. He was promptly helped by three young men who rushed in and held the man, even as a shot was fired. His partners fled the scene.

Marcus John Calleja, a 46-year old Balzan welder, was subsequently arraigned and accused of the hold-up.

His alleged partners, Luke Vella, a 23-year old shop owner with no fixed address, and Marlon Baldacchino, an 18-year old construction worker from Żabbar, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on Tuesday.

Mr Vella was separately charged with breaching two earlier bail decrees, thereby possibly risking the confiscation of a total €10,500 in bail bonds.

Mr Baldacchino had also been arraigned on November 4 together with four others over their alleged assault on Liam Debono, the young driver accused of the hit-and-run incident involving traffic policeman Simon Schembri. He also has pending charges in a drugs case.

Both men were further charged with recidivism.

Both Mr Vella and Mr Baldacchino pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. No request for bail was made.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Joanna Piscopo prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was counsel to Mr Vella. Lawyer Mark Busuttil was counsel to Mr Baldacchino.