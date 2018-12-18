Travellers pay dearly for doing friends a favour

File photo.

Two Egyptian workers who were travelling back to their homeland carrying cash which friends had asked them to hand over to their families ended up in court on Tuesday after Customs officers found them carrying more money than allowed by law.

Ahmed Mohammed Elsayed Shaaban, 44, and Hany Abdellatif Tawfik Elkhaniny, 42, were stopped after the officers found they were carrying a few hundred euros more than the statutory €10,000 limit.

They were found in possession of several cash-filled envelopes, reportedly handed to them by friends who had asked them to deliver the money to their relatives back home.

Both men pleaded guilty.

Mr Shabaan had been carrying €10,933, while Mr Hany Abdellatif was found to have €10,700.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ordered the confiscation of €933 and €700 respectively.

The court also imposed the statutory 25% fine on the total sums found in the men’s possession which worked out at €2733.25 and €2675 respectively.

Defence lawyer Charlon Gouder gave notice of appeal.

Inspectors Lianne Bonello and Nicholas Vella prosecuted.