Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 08:41

Today's front pages - December 18, 2018

What's making headlines in local newspapers

The Venice Commission’s full report on Malta’s rule of law provisions dominate front page headlines in local newspapers this Tuesday.

The Times of Malta reports on social workers warning that victim-blaming could stoke domestic violence.    

The newspaper also writes that Justice Minister Owen Bonnici declined to say which of the Venice Commission’s recommendations but would not say which ones.

The Malta Independent reports on the government’s reaction to the Venice Commission findings, and also writes that 82 per cent of self-employed people in Malta report high levels of job satisfaction.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister’s upbeat reaction to Venice Commission recommendations, which Joseph Muscat saying the changes “will help strengthen our country”.

In-Nazzjon writes that the Venice Commission recommended many things which “the Opposition has long asked of the government”.

