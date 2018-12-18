Three houses evacuated after gas bowser leak

Three houses were evacuated after a Liquigas bowser developed a constant leak and its contents had to be flared in an operation lasting several hours.

The Civil Protection Department said the incident took place at Santa Maria Estate where a Liquigas LPG truck developed a valve fault that led to a constant release of LPG.

Various techniques were used to try to transfer the load to other bowsers but none were successful.

In order to ensure public safety three homes were evacuated, and the decision was taken to flare the contents a safe distance away. The operation continued into the night.

Several senior officers of the Civil Protection Department, including the director, deputy director, operations managers, station officers and 20 fire-fighters took part in the 'delicate operation'.

Five fire engines and 90,000 litres of water were used, the department said.

The police and private water contractors assisted.