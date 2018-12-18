Simon Busuttil and David Casa ask to be accepted as parties in Konrad Mizzi's case

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil and Nationalist MEP David Casa have asked to be allowed to intervene as parties in a Constitutional application filed by Minister Konrad Mizzi last Friday in which he claimed a breach of his human rights.

Dr Mizzi is one of seven high profile individuals against whom an investigation was given the go-ahead by Magistrate Ian Farrugia following revelations linked to the Panama Papers.

The seven have appealed that ruling.

However, in a constitutional application filed last week, Dr Mizzi claimed Dr Busuttil and Mr Casa had attempted “to cast a shadow upon his integrity” by forum shopping, needlessly prolonging the case by objecting to the appeal being heard by judge Antonio Mizzi.

Read: Konrad Mizzi claims his rights are breached in Panama Appeals saga

In his constutional application filed before the First Hall, Civil Court, Dr Mizzi has argued that while Dr Busuttil had been able to present documents before the appeals judge, was present in court and made submissions through his lawyer.

He has asked the Panama Papers appeals case to be suspended until the courts decide on his application.

Now that both Dr Busuttil and Mr Casa have asked for authorisation to intervene in the Constitutional suit, it is understood that judge Robert Mangion has appointed a hearing for the case filed by Dr Mizzi for this Thursday.