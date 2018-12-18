Policemen assaulted by man who had appeared to be unconscious

Two policemen who went to assist a man who appeared to be unconscious in a Marsa street were surprised when he suddenly got up and assaulted them,a court heard on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

Tripoli-born Faraj Mohamed Faraj El Ragig, a 32-year old barber was arrested and taken to court, where he was accused of the assault, slightly injuring the officers and threatened both of them.

He was also accused of breaching the peace, failing to obey police orders and being drunk in public.

The man, who had reportedly already been found guilty of similar offences in the past, was also charged with recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Legal aid counsel Dustin Camilleri requested bail, arguing that his client would not approach any of the prosecution witnesses who were police officers.

However, Inspector Robert Vella objected to the request, pointing out the gravity of the charges and the accused’s criminal record. Moreover, two officers had been slightly injured when the accused tried to bite them. Results of medical tests were still pending.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down the request for bail pointing out that the accused appeared “incapable of adhering to lawful orders and showed a lack of respect towards the authorities.”