Over 130,000 passengers to pass through MIA this festive season

Malta International Airport is expecting to welcome over 130,000 passengers between December 22 and 31.

The busiest days - expected to fall on Saturday December 22 and Saturday December 29 - will see around 16,500 guests passing through the airport.

Free festive goodies, including imqaret and qagħaq tal-għasel, are available in the Departures Lounge from the airport’s fairy cart and passengers can also sip on a cup of mulled wine while getting some last-minute Christmas shopping done.

A children's area has also been setting up where Christmas elves entertain younger passengers with games as well as a craft station.

Passengers and visitors can also admire the crib, hand-crafted by Benny Camilleri - a member of the airport team - on display on level 3.

The food court will be bustling with activity between Friday and Wednesday January 2, when the Christmas Kids’ Club 'lands' at Malta International Airport.

Passengers are advised to check in from home, and arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight is due to depart in order to drop off their luggage and get through security screening as swiftly as possible.

Passengers are also reminded to make sure any home-brought gifts are wrapped at their final destination, in order to adhere to the airport’s security regulations.