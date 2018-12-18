Advert
Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 14:45

Muscat welcomes change of tone in EU-Africa talks

The two sides are now discussing partnerships and not just migration

Dr Muscat with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the chairman of the African Union Paul Kagame. (DOI)

Talks between the European Union and African countries have changed tone, in that they are no longer focused solely on migration and the two sides are instead discussing partnerships, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday.

Dr Muscat is in Vienna for a summit of EU and African nations hosted by Austria, as EU council president. 

He said that while the migration issue remained central, the change in tone was significant and welcome as important results could be achieved through partnerships, such as in the technology sector. 

African countries were also a potential market for Malta in the blockchain sector, he said.   

It was with a view to promoting partnerships that Malta had decided to open a high commission in Ghana. The decision had already yielded several commercial contacts, Dr Muscat said. 

