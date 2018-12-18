The wild side

I am very sorry for the owner of the Mtaħleb animal park who lost everything in a fire, including his house. However, I am gutted when reading, every now and then, about the conditions in which the poor animals are living. Animals usually found living in the wild have no place in cages, no matter what their owners say.

Animals like those found in the ‘park’ are not timid of man only because, since they were cubs, they know nothing better than a cage and its owner/s who fed and cleaned them uninterruptedly. So that becomes their territory, so to speak. Those that were bought from a zoo or a circus are brought up in the same manner, hence their behaviour.

When grown up, wild cats and other species that belong to the same habitat travel from one area to another, sometimes over hundreds of kilometres, since their instinct drives them to areas where there is an abundance of water for them to drink or for the warmth of the sun.