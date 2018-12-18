Stop complaining

It is now becoming more than evident that Adrian Delia is getting the wrong advice or is not getting any advice at all.

The way I see it is that those who were unhappy with his election are still moaning. These people should realise these facts: Delia was accepted by a selection committee before he submitted his name for election.

Forget that this selection committee was a hopeless committee like Elcom. However, he was elected democratically by a majority vote among all members of the Nationalist Party.

It is very wrong for those who opposed his election to continue opposing. Rightly or wrongly, Delia is the PN leader and all those putting spokes inhis wheels should be ashamed of themselves.

The latest events, such as the PN decision in the Mizzi parliamentary vote, shows exactly that Delia is not being advised properly. It seems the legal minds in the PN are on strike.