Floriana sign Argentine duo

Gaston Ezequiel Cesani is one of Floriana's new signings.

Floriana have strengthened their squad after signing Argentine midfielders Gaston Ezequiel Cesani and Ulisses Arias, on Tuesday.

The 23-year old Cesani, who started out his career at River Plate's Academy, has last featured for Nerostellati in the Italian Serie D. Previously, he had spells in Spain with Real Aviles and Argentina's Platense.

Arias, 22, is a product of Argentine club Lanus and has previously been on the books of Club Sportivo Barraca and Club Comunicaciones in the lower tiers of Argentine football.

Both players will be available for Guido Ugolotti's selection from next month.

Floriana are currently eight, on 16 points after last weekend's win against Tarxien Rainbows (4-0).

Meanwhile, Floriana could resume their Premier League commitments without captain Steve Pisani who is currently on the radar of Balzan as the latter look to strengthen their squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Pisani, who has 16 caps with the national team, has been present in every game for the Greens this season so far.

In other news, Balzan's defender Harry Ascroft announced on his social media profiles that he will be parting ways with the Reds.

The Australian struggled to breakthrough into the first squad having only played three games in all competitions this season.

Ascroft is heading to Ireland where he is due to join Finn Harps.

At Finn Harps, Ascroft will be playing alongside another former Balzan player, Jacob Borg, who help the Irish club to promotion to the top flight last season.