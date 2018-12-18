Fiorentina to visit Malta for winter training camp

Fiorentina are heading to Malta for a short training camp.

Serie A side Fiorentina are set for a short training camp in Malta between January 5 and 10, timesofmalta.com can confirm.

Rumours were rife in the last few weeks that the Serie A side had identified Malta as an ideal destination during the Serie A winter break and while there has been some competition from some Spanish sites, the Mediterranean island remained Fiorentina's top choice.

A delegation from Fiorentina travelled to Malta last month to look at the training facilities in Ta' Qali and were positively impressed by what they saw and an agreement was reached.

During their stay, Fiorentina will be involved in a triangular tournament that will feature Maltese Premier League sides Hibernians and Gżira United.

Details of the competition were divulged by Gżira on their Facebook page and said that it will be a triangular tournament that will be played at the National Stadium on January 9.

The tournament kicks off at 5.45pm when Gżira face Hibernians.

The Paolites will be Fiorentina's first opponents before the Viola play the Maroons in the final match, kicking off at 8pm.

The triangular tournament will serve as a good warm-up for Stefano Pioli's squad ahead of their Coppa Italia tie against Torino two days later.

Among the most popular players at the Viola are German Pezzella, whose brother Bruno was on the books of Gżira for a short period of time earlier this year, Federico Chiesa, son of Enrico, and Diego Simeone's son, Giovanni Simeone, who joined the Viola from Genoa.