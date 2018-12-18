Al Ain beat River on penalties to reach Club World Cup final

Al-Ain's Khalid Eisa saves a penalty from River Plate's Enzo Perez during the shootout.

Al Ain beat South American champions River Plate 5-4 on penalties to reach the Club World Cup final after their last-four clash finished 2-2 after 90 minutes and extra time on Tuesday.

Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa saved the decisive penalty to earn his team a spot in Saturday's final where they will face Spain's Real Madrid or Japan's Kashima Antlers.

River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez had the chance to put the Argentine team 3-2 ahead in 69th minute from the penalty spot but hit the crossbar.

Al Ain got off to a dream start when Marcus Berg, starting for the first time this tournament after battling a virus, scored in the third minute with a header from a corner.

River Plate quickly turned things around, however, as forward Santos Borre scored twice to put the visitors 2-1 ahead after 16 minutes.

Al Ain's Caio equalised for the home side in the 51st minute with a right-footed shot from close range sending the ball into the bottom left corner.