What happened on... December 18

10 years ago - The Times

Thursday, December 18, 2008

MEPs vote to restrict overtime

The European Parliament yesterday voted not to allow people to work more than 48 hours a week, a move that could have repercussions for Malta described as disastrous by the Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise.

As expected, 421 out of 705 MEPs opposed a compromise agreement reached by the governments of the 27 EU members last June to keep the possibility of opt-outs and allow employees to choose whether they would want to work for more than the legal maximum of 48 hours a week.

Child porn suspect granted bail

A 46-year-old public officer who visits State schools regularly was granted bail after being charged with possession of child pornography, allegedly found on three hard drives in his possession. Thousands of images of children were allegedly found on the three hard disks which the prosecution says belong to Peter Paul Vella from Nadur.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by Magistrate Paul Coppini against a personal guarantee of €1,000.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, December 18, 1993

Government plans to implement proposals on institutional change

The government next year intends to implement the proposals it has made for institutional change, where possible, and hopes the opposition will participate in the process, Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami told Parliament yesterday.

Winding up the debate on the votes of expenditure under his ministry he urged the Opposition to discuss the proposals and come out with its own if it wished.

The Budget debate was concluded in the evening when the House approved the Appropriation Bill and Supplementary Estimates.

Malta’s EU application of Commons

Malta’s application for membership of the European Union was brought up in the House of Commons when a government minister welcomed the prospect of accession by Malta.

Mr David Heathcoat-Amory, MP, Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, was asked by Mr Streeter, MP, if he would give a view about the prospects of Malta to become a member of the EU.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, December 18, 1968

Puppeteer entertains at Buskett this Christmas

On a fortnight’s entertainment engagement at the Buskett Roadhouse, Buskett, is the well-known puppeteer Addis William from New York. Following his shows at the Roadhouse, Addis will proceed to Beirut for another month at the Casbah Club; then to Italy to give puppet shows in night clubs along the Italian Riviera, to Spain and Germany, where he will appear on television.

Williams’s parents were well-known song and dance artistes in the US. He used to accompany them on their tours and when he was still 10 years he started his puppeteering career.

Illegal import control plans turned down

Malta is one of the developing countries which have endorsed the principals contained in the New Zealand plan for the speedy elimination of illegal import controls.

The plan as such was turned down by members of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, GATT at the 25th session held in Geneva recently. But the principals of the plan, which were also endorsed by the US and Canada, have now been referred to the GATT Council.