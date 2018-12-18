Hundreds of trees planted at Majjistral Park to mark its 10th anniversary

Hundreds of trees have been planted at Majjistral Nature and History Park to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The trees were planted during a week of activities titled ‘Festa Natura – Learn, Explore, Sustain’ held by the park in association with the Ministry for the Environment and the Environment and Resources Authority.

The trees were planted throughout the week by school children, volunteers from various organisations and by the public during the weekend.

The Park covers a 6km stretch of coastline extending from Golden Bay to Il-Prajjet and Ix-Xagħra l-Ħamra, and has been designated as a Special Area of Conservation of International Importance while also being a Natura 2000 site.

During the week, educational outings were organised for school children who had the opportunity to enjoy the park’s countryside, explore its natural heritage and learn more about the environment through educational talks, demonstrations and activities by representatives from Green MT, Wasteserv Malta and Gaia Foundation.

A number of NGOs also contributed to the activities during the week, with a walk at the Park organised by the Ramblers Association, tree-planting by the Għaqda Siġar Maltin and the Trees Foundation and clean-up activities organised by Malta Clean Up.

During the open weekend, the park was transformed into an adventurer’s haven with a variety of free activities including archery, abseiling, yoga, guided treks, cycling, ziplining, kayaking, bird-watching as well as landscape and wildlife photography.

Local products such as fruits and vegetables, a variety of wines and traditional home-made treats were on sale at the stalls.

Visitors also had the opportunity to discover more about marine and bird life in the area, ongoing conservation efforts, the importance of soil propagation and sustainability in general thanks to a number of NGOs who set up informative stalls on site. The participating NGOs included ERA, Sharklab, BirdLife, Bonsai Group and the Manikata Cooperative.