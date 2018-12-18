Christmas charity swim ties up with Reindeer run

Thomas Smith, the organisers of the annual Christmas Charity Swim, now in its 20th year, have collaborated with the Reindeer Run for this year's Christmas Charity Swim to be held on the 30th December.

Held under the patronage of the President of Malta, the Thomas Smith Christmas Charity Swim has become a longstanding tradition for locals and foreigners to gather for a morning of swimming and socialising.

"The Christmas Charity Swim has become embedded within the Group’s culture, and people’s enthusiasm for the event is steadily noted through yearly participation. This year, the event coincided with Reindeer Run, which offered a great opportunity for us to collaborate with the organisers for this great cause. It is also a great excuse for friends and family to meet up and do something outdoors together,” announced Liana Cachia, Thomas Smith marketing and HR director, and Christmas Charity Swim organiser.

The Reindeer Run organised by Nathan Farrugia is a fun run or easy walk starting at Piazza Tigne (The Point) to Independence Gardens and back, a total distance of 4km. The day starts off at 8.45am at Piazza Tigne. The run forms part of Hellfire Events, which have organised other successful events such as Colour my Run and Xterra.

Following the run, participants are encouraged to take part in the Thomas Smith Christmas Charity Swim by joining the other swimmers at the pier below Independence Gardens in Sliema.

The swim, which does not require a ticket to participate, starts off with registration at 9.30am at any one of the desks on the promenade or within the swimmers’ zone. No fee is placed on attendance but donations are encouraged.

Contributions collected on the day are presented to The President at San Anton Palace in January, on behalf of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Medals are awarded to each participant personally by The President of Malta once the swim is over, to mark the act of kindness. Coffee, whiskey and sandwiches are distributed to help swimmers get their vigour back.

In order to participate in the Reindeer Run, interested parties must register for a ticket online in advance at ticketline.com.mt. Proceeds will be donated to Victims Support Malta.

A member of Thomas Smith staff will be present at the registration desk based at The Point to accept any additional donations which would be added to the total funds raised by the Thomas Smith Christmas Charity Swim initiative in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Those who cannot attend the Christmas Charity Swim but still would like to donate, can forward their contribution via bank transfer to the following account: HSBC Bank (Malta) plc, 32, Merchants Street, Valletta. Account No.: 033-080037-002; Swift Code: MMEBMTMT; IBAN No: MT MT04MMEB44336000000033080037002.

Further information can be requested at charityswim@tcsmith.com or through the Charity Swim Facebook page. Registration forms can be downloaded online and filled in prior to the event.