Artisan fair

A Maltese artisan Christmas fair will be held from tomorrow till Friday in St George’s Square, Valletta.

Several artisans will be showcasing and selling their fine and original hand-crafted products.

These fairs are held regularly throughout the year for the benefit of artisans who do not have a fixed outlet from where they can sell their works.

They are organised by the Commerce Department in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority, the Grand Harbour Regeneration Committee and the Valletta local council.

The fair will take place in St George’s Square, Valletta, daily from tomorrow till Friday between 9am and 5pm.