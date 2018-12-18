Announcements - December 18, 2018

ELLUL. On Monday, December 17, ALFIO, age 77, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Yvonne, his children Mark and his wife Denise, Monique and her husband Anthony, his grandsons Luke, Isaac, Benjamin and Matthew, his in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege departs tomorrow, December 19, at 8.15 am from Mater Dei hospital for Pembroke parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Gudja cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal Providenza in Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALONEY. On December 15, at St Dominic’s Home for the Elderly, Rabat, Gozo, MARY, widow of Robert, aged 91, after 34 years of a happy retirement in Gozo. A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. At her request, there will be no funeral, as she bequeathed her body to the University of Malta for medical research. Instead of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory to the Dominican Sisters at St Dominic’s Home for the Elderly, Triq Enrico Mizzi, Victoria, VCT 2044, Gozo, would be appreciated. Grateful thanks are due to the Department for the Care of the Elderly, who helped Mary retain her independence at home, to the sisters, staff and volunteers at St Dominic’s Home, who cared for Mary in the last few weeks of her life, to the staff of Gozo General Hospital who have looked after her in various capacities, especially the wonderful staff on the Day Care Ward, all of them, for their exemplary kindness, professionalism and respect and the staff on the Emergency Ward in this remarkable hospital, where the care is second to none. Words can hardly express the thanks due to the doctor. Thank you, too, to Mary’s friends and neighbours in Għajnsielem and elsewhere in Gozo who visited her and supported her with loving kindness.

SERGE. On December 14, LEE, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughter Karen and her husband Anthony Diacono, her grand-children Emma and Kristoff, Sarah, Chris and Ben, her great-grandchildren Max, Charlie and Ana, her family in the UK and Australia, her devoted carer Christine and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, December 19, at 2pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MAY on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life, 18.12.2015. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA. In memory of our father JOHN, today the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of GEORGE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife, children and grandchildren.

ELLUL SULLIVAN – VIRGINIA. Loving and unfading memories of our dearest mother, today the 67th anniversary of her death.

You lived your life

For those you loved

And those you loved remember.

Her sons and daughters.

FERRY – JOSEPHINE. In ever loving memory of a very special mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

SANT FOURNIER – DOLLY, née Toledo. Treasured memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, especially today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George, Luke and Michela.

SANT FOURNIER. Remembering with love our wonderful sister DOLLY every day and especially today, the 11th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa and their families.

TABONE – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mother on her 33rd anniversary.

You may be out of sight

We may be worlds apart

But you are always on our minds

And forever in our heart.

Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Joe, Colin, Mario and families.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved, so sadly missed. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Remembering our dearest grandmother, especially today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George, Luke and Michela.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Tomorrow last trading day, re-open Thursday, January 3, 2019.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.