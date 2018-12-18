Watch: NBA roundup: Pistons finally win, end Celts' streak

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) looks to pass against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Griffin had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak while ending the Boston Celtics' eight-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory on Saturday.

Andre Drummond posted 19 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks and three steals for Detroit. Reggie Bullock, returning after a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain, supplied 15 points while Langston Galloway tossed in 14 off the bench and Reggie Jackson chipped in 12. Luke Kennard added 10 points and three assists.

Kyrie Irving's 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals led the Celtics. Marcus Smart had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals while Jayson Tatum contributed 17 points and eight rebounds.

Boston led 66-63 early in the second half but the Pistons scored the next 13 points. Jackson got the outburst going with a putback. Drummond contributed a layup and a dunk, and Kennard hit a 3-pointer and assisted on another basket.

Bulls 98, Spurs 93

Kris Dunn scored 24 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 23 as Chicago recovered from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit to stun host San Antonio.

Ryan Arcidiacono tallied 12 points for Chicago, which won for just the second time in the past 12 games. Robin Lopez added 10 points for the Bulls, who limited San Antonio to 31 second-half points.

LaMarcus Aldridge recorded 29 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who had a four-game winning streak halted. Marco Belinelli scored 17 points, and Rudy Gay added 12.

The Bulls played without leading scorer Zach LaVine (23.8 average), who injured his left ankle in Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Lakers 128, Hornets 100

LeBron James notched a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists before sitting out the entire fourth quarter, and visiting Los Angeles rolled to an easy win over Charlotte.

The Lakers led by as many as 16 in the first half, then turned the game into a rout with a 19-2 surge early in the third quarter. They led by as many as 36 in the second half.

For James, it was the continuation of a personal domination over teams from Charlotte. James now has a record of 47-6 against the Hornets and Bobcats during his 16-year career with the Lakers, Cleveland and Miami. Lonzo Ball also enjoyed a triple-double for the Lakers with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Magic 96, Jazz 89

Nikola Vucevic stuffed the stat sheet in powering Orlando past Utah in Mexico City.

Vucevic had 15 points, 19 rebounds and five assists, and Evan Fournier added 24 points and seven rebounds for Orlando. The Magic won both games in Mexico City after losing three straight.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points, and Derrick Favors had 21 points and eight rebounds for Utah, which has lost three of its past four. Rudy Gobert leads the NBA in field-goal percentage but made just 2 of his 6 shot attempts. The Jazz shot only 31.5 percent from the floor as a team.

Rockets 105, Grizzlies 97

James Harden recorded his second consecutive triple-double while Gerald Green supplied heroics off the bench as visiting Houston earned its third consecutive win and climbed back to .500 with a victory over Memphis.

Harden finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, sinking three free throws with 1:16 remaining to extend the Houston lead to 101-91 and halt the Grizzlies for good. Memphis had sliced a 21-point deficit to six points on two Mike Conley free throws but got no closer. Green scored 17 points with 4-for-4 shooting on 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies have dropped four of five games, including back-to-back contests at home. Conley finished with 22 points and six assists, while Marc Gasol added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Thunder 110, Clippers 104

Paul George had yet another big game, scoring 33 points as Oklahoma City snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over visiting Los Angeles.

George has scored 30 or more points in four of his last six games and is shooting 57 percent from the floor over the last four games after going 11 of 19 from the field against the Clippers.

Los Angeles hit 13 3-pointers, including four by Danilo Gallinari, who led the Clippers with 28 points.

Suns 107, Timberwolves 99

Deandre Ayton scored five straight points during an 11-0 fourth-quarter run to spark Phoenix to a win over visiting Minnesota.

Derrick Rose scored five straight to end the Minnesota drought and cut the Suns' lead to 96-89, but the Phoenix defense clamped down.

Phoenix was happy to welcome back Devin Booker, who was averaging 23.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 assists per game. Playing in his first game after missing the previous six with a hamstring injury, he led the Suns with 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field. He also recorded seven rebounds and seven assists.