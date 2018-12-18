Entertainment for all the family this Christmas

From the tree to the presents, to the roast dinner surrounded by our loved ones, Christmas has plenty of traditions designed to bring the whole family together. Even so, nothing completes the magic of the festive season quite like a big group outing to see the pantomime…

The panto has long been the ultimate form of holiday entertainment, to delight young and old as the show traditionally brings to life a fairy tale, with an easy-to-follow story all wrapped up with spectacular music, a magnificent set, breathtaking costumes and a variety of fun characters that adults and children will enjoy cheering on, or booing and hissing at!

The MADC’s Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, will be staged at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali between the December 23 and January 5.

The fun-packed show, set in the Middle Ages, will see poor Jack desperately longing to become a knight.

With the help of Lady Frakassat, played by Dame extraordinaire Michael Mangion, Jack will try to pluck up the courage to climb the beanstalk and become the town hero.

Tickets are available from www.madc.com.mt or by e-mail on bookings@madc.com.mt and may be collected from the booking office at MFCC one hour before the show.

Evening shows will run on December 23, 26-30 and January 3-5 at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 3pm taking place on December 26, 29 and 30.

FM Theatre Productions’ Sleeping Beauty will be staged at the Manoel Theatre this festive season. In this fun take on the original tale, Prince Charming, the three good-fairies, Muddles and Dame Nanna Kola will attempt to save Princess Aurora from Maleficent’s evil curse.

Directed by Chris Gatt, this hilariously witty take on the classic fairy tale stars Edward Mercieca as the animated Dame, as well as Chiara Hyzler, Gianni Selvaggi, Raquel Theuma, Tezara Camilleri, Rambert Attard, Karen Decelis, Analise Cassar and Matthew Cassar.

Shows will run on December 23, 26-30 and January 2, 3, 5 at 3pm and 8pm, as well as on January 4 at 8pm and on January 6 at 3pm. Tickets may be purchased from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Malta’s most iconic comedy troupe will be returning with its annual serving of hilarious, satirical, no-hoots-given sketches, including those featuring fan-favourites like The Sliema Girls, The Bormla Babes, The First Lady, The Balluta Boys, Ċowseff and Delia. Starring Sir Chris Dingli, Lady Pia Zammit, Sir Colin Fitz, Sir Marc Cabourdin, Sir Thomas Camilleri, Lady Jo Caruana, Sir Steve Hili and Lady Chantelle Micallef Grimaud – and directed by Sir WesleyEllul – this promises to be another unmissable show!

Comedy Knights shows are being held at Teatru Salesjan, Sliema, from December 26 until January 13 at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained from www.ticketline.com.mt.