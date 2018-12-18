Advert
30 years of festive music

The Soċjetà Mużikali Spinola AD 1987 is tomorrow organising its Christmas annual concert.

It will be presenting a vast variety of Christmas classics, from carols, sacred music, film music to lighter musical selections.

This concert is being held in collaboration with the St Julian’s local council and the permission of the Prior and Augustinian Friars in Paceville.

The concert is being held under the baton of Aldo Minuti, at Our Lady of Good Council Church, Paceville at 7.15pm.

