Monday, December 17, 2018, 07:55 by Reuters

Fifth victim of Strasbourg market attack dies - prosecutor

Officials said victim was Polish national

The Paris prosecutor's office said on Sunday that a fifth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday's Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

An official with the prosecutor's office said the victim was a Polish national and gave no other details.

The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.

The Strasbourg shooting was the latest in a succession of attacks linked to Islamist militancy in France going back to 2012. Since January 2015, more than 240 people have been killed in attacks on French soil, most of them in 2015-16.

