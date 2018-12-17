Advert
Charity furious over hotel cancellation for homeless

Social media furore as people call for boycott

Royal Hotel Hull - via Booking.com

A charity that paid for homeless people to stay in a hotel over Christmas is furious after the booking was cancelled “without reason”.

Raise the Roof Homeless Project paid over €1,200 to the Royal Hotel in Hull, for 14 twin rooms.

Founder Carl Simpson took to social media, generating dozens of comments from people who said they were appalled by the “heartless” decision, with many people calling for the Britannia-run hotel to be boycotted.

He stressed that the hotel had been fully briefed about the nature of the booking and that no reason was given for the cancellation.

There was no one at the Royal Hotel available to comment.

This is not the first time that Mr Simpson had organised a Christmas stay for homeless people. In 2017, he booked 28 people into an Ibis hotel for two nights.

The charity is now trying desperately to find an alternative over the busy season, but the situation is complicated as the Royal Hotel has not yet refunded the money.

 

 

 

 

