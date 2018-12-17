Charity furious over hotel cancellation for homeless

Royal Hotel Hull - via Booking.com

A charity that paid for homeless people to stay in a hotel over Christmas is furious after the booking was cancelled “without reason”.

Raise the Roof Homeless Project paid over €1,200 to the Royal Hotel in Hull, for 14 twin rooms.

Founder Carl Simpson took to social media, generating dozens of comments from people who said they were appalled by the “heartless” decision, with many people calling for the Britannia-run hotel to be boycotted.

After booking a hotel, paying in full and telling them it was for the homeless to stay there over Xmas which they was fine with, we've just had booking cancelled with no reason given so close to Xmas. #discrimination #homelessness #Homeless pic.twitter.com/sWJ80XqwT1 — Raise the roof Hull (@raiseroofhull) December 15, 2018

He stressed that the hotel had been fully briefed about the nature of the booking and that no reason was given for the cancellation.

There was no one at the Royal Hotel available to comment.

This is not the first time that Mr Simpson had organised a Christmas stay for homeless people. In 2017, he booked 28 people into an Ibis hotel for two nights.

Unbelievably shameful and they won't even make a comment! Please visit Hull, it is a great city but do not stay at the Britania Royal Hotel, it is a mean and stingy unpleasant place! https://t.co/l1lEBTQJYX — Alan Charles (@AlanFCharles) December 17, 2018

The charity is now trying desperately to find an alternative over the busy season, but the situation is complicated as the Royal Hotel has not yet refunded the money.