Today's front pages: December 17, 2018

The Times of Malta reveals that it will boost its ranks with part-time soldiers, as well as raising parents' concerns about the lack of specialists able to care for children with gastric conditions.

The Malta Independent interviews a cancer patient who has been battling the disease since 2015. It also reveals that €60 million will have been spent on the road infrastructure this year.

In-Nazzjon reports Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that the country's institutions should not be under the control of a few chosen people.

L-Orizzont focuses on the prime minister's speech on Sunday, in which he promises that the focus of the government was on the infrastructure needed for the future. It also reports on comments made by Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef following the ceremony to mark the end of the city's year as the Capital of Culture.