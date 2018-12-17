Advert
Monday, December 17, 2018, 06:24

Today's front pages: December 17, 2018

The Times of Malta reveals that it will boost its ranks with part-time soldiers, as well as raising parents' concerns about the lack of specialists able to care for children with gastric conditions.

The Malta Independent interviews a cancer patient who has been battling the disease since 2015. It also reveals that €60 million will have been spent on the road infrastructure this year.

In-Nazzjon reports Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that the country's institutions should not be under the control of a few chosen people.

L-Orizzont focuses on the prime minister's speech on Sunday, in which he promises that the focus of the government was on the infrastructure needed for the future. It also reports on comments made by Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef following the ceremony to mark the end of the city's year as the Capital of Culture.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The Balzan robbery that cost a bomb

  2. Just one place in Malta is suitable for major land reclamation,...

  3. ‘National security project’ put under Tourism Ministry

  4. Air Malta division bloated with new staff from minister's district

  5. Muscat 'has a vested interest in not taking action' on corruption

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed