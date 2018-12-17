Shooting range gate featured in soldier's video ‘did not cost much’

A gate at the Armed Forces of Malta’s shooting range, the subject of a banter that reportedly led to a soldier’s dismissal, did not cost thousands but in the region of €500, according to Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia.

Moreover, claims by the soldier that the AFM had a shortage of essential items like vests, gloves and socks were denied.

The issue was raised in a series of parliamentary questions by Labour MP Glen Bedingfield.

Bombardier Godwin Schembri was reportedly discharged last month in the wake of a video clip uploaded on social media in which he mocked the army’s top brass over a recently-installed free-standing metal gate. Though it was intended to restrict access to the shooting range, the absence of a fence on either side rendered the structure completely useless.

Bdr Schembri flagged the issue by swerving around the closed gate while driving a military truck, amid ‘colourful’ remarks by himself and giggles by other soldiers on board the vehicle.

He also criticised the decision to spend “thousands” on this structure, claiming this was happening at a time when there was a shortage of basic garments for army personnel.

The sacking also fuelled criticism on social media after it transpired that a knee-high perimeter wall was built, thus vindicating Bdr Schembri’s decision to flag the shortcoming.

While, to date, both the AFM and the ministry refused to comment, Mr Bedingfield felt he should table a question in Parliament on the matter.

In his reply, Dr Farrugia noted that three gates were installed at the Pembroke shooting range for a total of €1,642.

He was also asked about the army’s stock of ceremonial gloves, undervests and socks.

The minister said no such items were out of stock in the months and weeks prior to the video clip. There were 71 pairs of gloves, 3,656 undervests, 654 pairs of olive green socks and another 378 pairs of navy blue socks, he said.