New home will help victims of violent relationships learn skills to find stable jobs

A new shelter will open next year aimed at helping victims of domestic violence re-integrate in society.

Elaine Pavia, the head of services at the Dar Merħba Bik shelter in Balzan, told Times of Malta the new facility would be up and running in the coming months.

Also located in Balzan, the new shelter, called Dar Santa Bakhita, will offer specialised services to help victims of violent relationships with skills to find stable jobs, manage their finances, and raise a family.

“This is based on feedback we had from the women who stay with us. After staying at the Dar Merħba Bik, they will go on to stage two at this new shelter,” Ms Pavia said.

In total some 17 women and their children will be cared for in the two shelters which are run by the Good Shepherd Sisters.

Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon visited Dar Merħba Bik on Monday to sign a new three-year agreement to fund the new shelter.

The €800,000 public social agreement was the last to be signed this year, but among the most important, the minister said.

He added that funding for such initiatives had increased four-fold since 2014, reaching €12million.

On her part, Ms Pavia said the funds would help the sisters continue with their work, which, while unseen by the public, helped women and families survive dark moments in their lives.

Over the past 38 years the Sisters of Balzan’s Good Shepherd Home has provided refuge for hundreds of women and their children who had to leave their homes due to domestic violence and resort to the shelter of Dar Merħba Bik for assistance.