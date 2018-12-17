Maltese hospital brings hope to cancer sufferers in Ghana

Photos: Ghana Mission Foundation

African medical staff, international surgeons and Maltese benefactors have come together to fight breast cancer in Ghana, where 70 per cent of women are diagnosed too late.

Cancer interventions are carried out at a new specialised clinic within the HopeXChange Medical Hospital, better known as The Maltese Hospital, in Kumasi.

The hospital, an academic medical centre, was founded by Maltese philanthropists led by Mario and Anna Cappello.

While carrying out lay missionary work in Kumasi, the second-largest city of Ghana, they were surprised by people’s material needs, in particular lack of hygiene and healthcare. They initially considered building a small clinic, however, encouraged by several, including Saint Pope John Paul II, who donated in aid of the project, the small clinic grew into a fully-functional hospital of 80 beds and five operating theatres.

The medical centre, which hosts a paediatric surgical department among others, sponsors local biomedical research and supports medical education. Specialists are flown in to teach medical students on a voluntary basis or to offer their services and operate on patients.

When the breast cancer clinic opened its doors, five specialised international breast surgeons, led by Riccardo Massetti, from the Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, travelled to Ghana and carried out several surgical interventions. They were supported by the local medical staff of the hospital.

According to Prof. Massetti, the Maltese hospital has the required standard medical equipment that allows for delicate and complicated operations. Local doctors from the sub-Saharan region can now be professionally trained in breast cancer interventions.

In Ghana, breast cancer is an acute problem because more than 70 per cent of women only carry out check-ups when the cancer is at an advanced stage.

And, once diagnosed, several do not afford the cost of surgery. One such patient, Eunice, 35, phoned the hospital saying she had spent all her savings on medical expenses. Diagnosed with breast cancer, the mother-of-two needed to be operated upon but could not afford it and, eventually, she was among the first women to be treated at the newly-founded clinic.

Apart from operations, the department will be assisting women with regular check-ups and screening.

The Maltese Hospital, in Kumasi.

Most of the equipment at the clinic was funded by the Ghana Mission Foundation in Malta. In the coming weeks, the HopeXChange Medical Centre is expected to open an ophthalmology department, following the installation of sophisticated equipment, also funded through donations from Malta.

Simple eye operations, such as cataract surgery, are one of the safest and most effective surgical procedures normally performed in one or two days. However, in places such as Ghana, when this condition is not treated immediately, thousands of people are blinded yearly.

Those who would like to help can send a donation to the Ghana Mission Foundation, 495B, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera, SVR 1014.

More information on http://hopexchangemedicalcenter.org