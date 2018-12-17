Eight applications by sports clubs wishing to turn facilities into businesses

The Sliema Wanderers FC ground in Tigné.

Eight sports clubs have applied to commercialise their facilities, the Education Minister confirmed, saying one was already granted “preliminary authorisation”.

Times of Malta reported last month that retail outlets would be replacing the present Sliema Wanderers FC pitches in Tigné Point, Sliema, which would be operated by the Dizz Group.

The Times of Malta had also reported that the fashion retailer’s co-owner, Karl Izzo, sat on the body that considered such ventures, with the government insisting, however, he would not be involved in this case.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said that, following requests by sports organisations for direction on whether their project would be viable or not, the Commercial Sports Facilities Commission set up a “pre-application” system.

“This would give organisations a prima facie decision on whether the proposed project was viable or not,” Mr Bartolo said.

So far, the commission received eight such “pre-applications”, he added, seven from football clubs and another from a national association. The applications were being discussed with the Planning Authority and the respective sports organisations.

The minister also pointed out that the application by Sliema Wanderers FC was the only one that had already been given pre-authorisation. The commission, Mr Bartolo said, was now waiting for the Premier League club to submit the “proper application”.

According to a bonds issue by the Dizz Group company, D Shopping Malls Finance, launched at the end of September, the retailer has already entered into a 15-year lease agreement with Sliema Wanderers FC.

When Times of Malta asked about this in light of the fact that the project was yet to be fully approved, a company spokesman had said that all agreements were subject to the “obtainment of full authorisation from the Commission for the Commercialisation of Sports Facilities in accordance to law”.

Mr Bartolo did not give details on the other seven projects even though Mr Grech had asked for information on the footprint of every one and what each application involved.

