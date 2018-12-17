'Malta needs a superhero... I'm allowed to dream, right?'

Cartoon from No Man’s Land, which first appeared in The Sunday Times of Malta.

Malta is in dire need of an education system that encourages students to think and question everything, rather than one that “seems to be focused purely on hurdles and jumping them”, according to activist and political cartoonist Steve Bonello.

Mr Bonello, who is known for his no-holds-barred approach in his works, was talking to The Sunday Times of Malta about the recent release of the publication No Man’s Land, a satirical study of the state of Malta’s environment that he published with writer and fellow-activist Marie Briguglio.

“Couple this with a less confrontational attitude in people in general – especially those who lead – and it would definitely be an improvement for Malta. Then again, so would flattening Paceville,” he said with a half-smile.

The book, which is sub-titled People, Place & Pollution, is a collection of political cartoons that focus on the environment and that were originally published in this same newspaper. The cartoons are complemented with themed writings penned by Ms Briguglio.

The two activists describe Malta’s environment as a “tragi-comic tale of a beautiful, but highly-populated, island”, where public spaces are viewed as a “no man’s land” and treated accordingly, with none of the respect and care that the Maltese offer to their private possessions.

The book presents the cartoons according to theme, rather than in a chronological order, in order to offer the reader a more holistic picture of the major issues that plague the environmental domain. The works represent 25 years’ worth of development.

The Maltese are not exactly the type of people who can take themselves less than ultra-seriously

“The environment is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest issues we face on the island today. Increasingly, I meet people who have given up on Malta, with some actively making plans to leave. This hurts me. I believe there is still time to salvage but, admittedly, it does not look good. The fact that Malta is tribal, where no real and different tribes exist, is our biggest tragedy. All the rest stems from there. I see little hope of change here,” Mr Bonello says bluntly.

Meantime, the publication has already caused ripple effects within the social media community – some positive, some not so much.

“On my Facebook page I have been called anything from a Nationalist lackey to an aider and abetter of the Castille triumvirate. If there is one thing that I have enjoyed while creating cartoons for The Sunday Times of Malta, this is the freedom to fire in all directions.”

This is a concept that some people never manage to get their head around, he says, adding that his activism – although he confesses to being loath to describe himself as such – has led to his losing friends.

“Some were long-standing ones, too. I find that sad; I now question whether they were ever really friends. In Malta, you are expected to be loyal and to blindly follow a party. To use social media language, I say ‘meh’ to that,” he says.

However, it’s not all negative, with some lauding the publication for presenting “something that needed to be said”.

“The Maltese are not exactly the type of people who can take themselves less than ultra-seriously and, I think, the book holds up a mirror to what we have done to the island over the past quarter century. It shows the good and the bad – and yes there’s quite a bit of that last,” Mr Bonello says.

And, unless Malta drastically changes its approach, Mr Bonello only sees the situation as getting worse, with “more concrete and less spaces”.

“I’d like to be optimistic, but it’s very difficult. What Malta needs is a superhero with no eye on re-election odds, and one who is entirely committed to work for the common good.”

“I’m allowed to dream, right?” he concludes with a smile.

No Man’s Land is published by Kite Publications.