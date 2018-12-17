Advert
Monday, December 17, 2018, 15:25

Veronese released by Gżira United

Thomas Veronese is no longer a Gżira United player. Photo: Stephen Gatt

Gżira United have parted ways with wing back Thomas Veronese, the Times of Malta has learnt.

The Italian wing back signed for Gżira United last summer but struggled to secure a regular place in Darren Abdilla's first XI as he only amassed 10 appearances, and provided just one assist.

The Gżira administration held talks with the 33-year-old and an agreement was reached so his contract was rescinded with immediate effect.

Veronese is the second player to be released by Gżira United this month.

French defender Prince Mambouana also had his contract terminated by the Premier League leaders earlier this month.

