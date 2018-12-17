What happened on... December 17

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, December 17, 2008

HSBC sets up €100m credit fund

HSBC Malta has set up a €100 million credit fund to beef up liquidity of local businesses as they brace themselves to face the economic impact of the global financial crisis.

Business leaders welcomed the initiative.

The fund represents “new money”, over and above what HSBC would normally expect to lend in the prevailing business environment and will be funded from its own resources, the bank said.

A spokesman explained that HSBC envisaged that, due to the financial crisis, there would be an increase in demand for such credit in the New Year.

Unions in action to disrupt exams

The lecturers’ unions yesterday called on members to withhold all future exam papers as part of industrial action which drew an angered reaction from the government.

During a rally held yesterday, the University of Malta Academic Staff Association and the Malta Union of Teachers ordered all full-time and part-time academic staff at the University and the Junior College to withhold all end-of-semester examination papers.

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, December 17, 1993

Lorry Sant’s suspension from MLP intended as indefinite – witnesses

Former President of the Republic Ms Agatha Barbara yesterday testified in the case instituted by Mr Lorry Sant against the Board of Vigilance and Discipline of the Malta Labour Party and against the party.

Mr Sant claims that his suspension by the board, in March 1990, was in violation of the board’s own statute and in violation of the rules of natural justice.

Ms Barbara, testifying before Mr Justice Joseph Said Pullicino, said that so far as she was aware of, Mr Sant’s suspension from party activities was intended to be of an indefinite nature.

By this she understood that if the circumstances were to change, then there would be grounds for the board to once again examine his case and decide whether or not the suspension was to remain effective.

However, the board had not discussed any matters which could led it to revise its decision.

Ms Barbara recognised her signature on the document carrying the suspension decided upon by the board on March 20, 1990, but said she did not think she had been present at the meeting when the decision was taken.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, December 17, 1968

Maltese restaurant in centre of Cardiff

Mr Angelo Psaila, 38, formerly of Żejtun has just returned to Cardiff from Malta where he has been on holiday with his family. Mr Psaila’s latest visit to his island-home, was his first in six years but he had been to Malta a number of times before during his 20 years in the UK.

Mr Psaila is now the proud owner of a restaurant in the very centre of Cardiff, 100 yards away from the station and “in the thick of it all” in popular Wood Street between the busy shopping centre of St Mary Street and the Western Mail and Echo building (Thomson House).

He only started his catering business two months ago, after giving up his taxi service. At the restaurant, Mr Psaila, who is married to a Welsh girl serves ravioli and timpani, two of the favourite Maltese dishes. His restaurant – ‘Maestro’s’ – is the only Maltese-owned restaurant in the expanding city.

Mr Psaila has three young children, all born in Cardiff. Two of them have already been to Malta.

Mr Psaila left Malta at the age of 18. Before deciding to set up his present restaurant business, Mr Psaila worked in Cardiff as a taxi driver. He was married in 1953 in Cardiff. His wife helps him to run the restaurant.