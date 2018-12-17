Santa Luċija secondary opens its doors

Santa Luċija Secondary School within St Thomas More College, will be open to the public today. Students are organising a day full of Christmas-related activities starting at 9am.

There will be stalls selling poinsettias, books and other paraphernalia which can be given as gifts. There will be books by Maltese authors, including Trevor Zahra, who will visit the school on the day to talk about Christmas. One cannot talk about the Maltese Christmas without talking about food. During the open day, there will be Maltese sweets for sale. These have been prepared by the students with the help of their teachers. There will be honey rings and the traditional chestnut and chocolate drink, imbuljuta.

There will also be information on how the Maltese crib and pasturi are made. There will be information about the history of the terramaxka, which will also be at the school.

Activities end at around 1pm.