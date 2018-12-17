Advert
Monday, December 17, 2018, 06:32

Santa Luċija secondary opens its doors

Santa Luċija Secondary School within St Thomas More College, will be open to the public today. Students are organising a day full of Christmas-related activities starting at 9am.

There will be stalls selling poinsettias, books and other paraphernalia which can be given as gifts. There will be books by Maltese authors, including Trevor Zahra, who will visit the school on the day to talk about Christmas. One cannot talk about the Maltese Christmas without talking about food. During the open day, there will be Maltese sweets for sale. These have been prepared by the students with the help of their teachers. There will be honey rings and the traditional chestnut and chocolate drink, imbuljuta.

There will also be information on how the Maltese crib and pasturi are made. There will be information about the history of the terramaxka, which will also be at the school.

Activities end at around 1pm.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 16, 2018

  2. Announcements - December 17, 2018

  3. Watch: Scuba diving Santa picks up waste from Spinola seafloor

  4. Things to do today - December 16, 2018

  5. Speaker to exchange greetings with public, authorities

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed